Scott Petersen, 66

Scott Petersen of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 66 years old.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, on July 29, 1958, he was the son of John and Ivy Nell (Welnick) Petersen.

Scott was an army veteran and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers. Although his family came first, he loved to fish any chance he had, whether it was off Barnegat Light in Alaska, or Florida. He also enjoyed collecting antiques.

Scott is survived by his beloved wife Cathleen (nee Cokeley), daughter Kelly Petersen, and son Sean Patrick Duffy all of Warwick; brothers Tom Petersen of Point Pleasant, NJ, John Meyer of Goshen, NY, and Herman Meyer of Peekskill, NY; nieces and nephews, and beloved four-legged friend Opie. Scott was predeceased by his parents John and Ivy and stepfather Herman Meyer Sr.

The family prefers no flowers be given; please donate to a charity of one’s choice.

Memorial service: Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.