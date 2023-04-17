Sanford J. Boxman

Sanford “Sam” J. Boxman, 85, of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Garnet Health Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born June 30, 1937 in Bronx, NY. Sam was a loving, caring family man who proudly served his Country in the US Army from 1956 to 1958as a SP4 in Germany. Sam married “My Girl” Ann (LoBreglio) on October 15,1960. They soon moved from the Bronx to New Hampton and spent the next 62 years raising their three children, working, traveling, welcoming grandchildren, and now great grandchildren. Sam was the owner of C-Town Supermarket, Yonkers, NY, for many years. He was active with the Boy Scout Troop 63 in Goshen, and enjoyed golf in his younger years. He was a devoted NY Yankee fan and a NY Giants fan. Sam was a “regular” at Tooties weekday breakfast group where he enjoyed discussing sports, politics, and local news. Sam was known to many as a “Gentle Giant.”

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Boxman; children, Thomas Boxman (Melissa), Carolyn Cambareri (John) and Michelle Robertson (Jay); grandchildren, Sean Boxman (Diana), Kyle Boxman (Kate), Samantha Burns (Matt), Ian Warden, Josh Robertson, Kylie Robertson (Jensen) and Jack Robertson; greatgrandchildren, Adam and Carolina Boxman and Owen Burns. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Julia Boxman, in-laws, Domenick and Theresa LoBreglio, sisters Gloria and Jun and grand daughter, Elizabeth.

Rest in peace Sam, and thank you for the loving impact you had on each of our lives.

Sam’s family would like to express their gratitude to the 3rd floor East ICU Nursing Staff of Garnet Medical Center for their excellent care and support as well as to his dear friends and neighbors for their help and assistance in recent years.

Visitation will be Monday, April 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate his life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Donovan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sam’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 212, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.