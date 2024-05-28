Salvatore Spalletta, 75

Salvatore Spalletta of Goshen, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Clemenza) Spalletta, he was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1949.

Salvatore worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local #15 and was union president of Local #18, both located in Long Island City, NY.

Salvatore is survived by his wife Maureen (O’Brien) Spalletta, at home in Goshen, NY; son Anthony Spalletta and his wife Brenda of Florida, NY; son Charles Spalletta of Goshen, NY; and by his two grandsons, Vincent and Jake.

In addition to his parents, Salvatore was predeceased by his grandson Salvatore Joseph Spalletta, as well as his sister Rose Modugno.

Graveside service: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 2:15 p.m. at Saint Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.