Sally S. Hubley of Goshen entered into rest on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla. She was 88.

Sally was born June 15, 1935, in Briggsville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Archie and the late Leona (Kimball) Saltwick.

Sally graduated from Portage High School, then attended the Unitversity of Wisconsin at Madison. Upon graduation, she moved to New York City and worked for New York Life Insurance Company. She met her future husband Kenneth there.

After moving to Goshen, Sally worked at the Chester Public Library and retired as director after 20 years.

Sally was creative, smart and opinionated, as those who knew her best would agree. An expert quilter, her family has been the recipients of many beautiful hand made quilts. She also enjoyed discussing politics, reading, playing bridge and spending time with family and friends.

Sally was pre-deceased by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Parker Hubley. She is survived by her two daughters: Sara Massey and husband JT and Sue Gallo and husband Robert; her grandchildren Amy Gallo and husband Daniel Shaffer, Katharine Haden and husband Troy, Andrew Massey and wife Katherine, and Elizabeth Gallo and husband Richard Long. She was fortunate enough to see two great-grandchildren enter her life: Alma Shaffer and Layla Long. Sally is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen

Burial will be in Slate Hill Cemetery in Goshen on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 12:30 pm.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.