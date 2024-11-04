Ruth K. Bach, 100

Ruth K. Bach passed away peacefully at the age of 100, in Middletown, NY, on Thursday, October 31, 2024. A lifetime resident of Orange County, Ruth was born on March 6, 1924, in Hamptonburgh, NY, to Joseph Kuroski and Kathryn Maloney. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Edward, and daughter Meg.

Ruth married John E. Bach Sr. on September 1, 1946, in Goshen, and led a life dedicated to her family and her Catholic faith. She is survived by her six children: sons John E. Bach Jr. (Joanne) and Kevin (Celine), and daughters Bernice Holmbraker (Pete), Posie Tveit (Stanley), Jamie Neumann (Joe), and Rebecca Gregerson (Josh). Ruth’s legacy also includes her beloved grandchildren Michael, Kristen, Jessica, Aaron, Jon, Bradley, Kayla, Bryan, Paul, and Tom, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Ruth dedicated much of her life to serving the local community as well, from her work on the ration board during World War II, through many years in the finance department at the Orange County Government Center, to her over 30 years volunteering at Arden Hill and Garnet hospitals.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Unit 2 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their incredible care, in particular Laura Krisanda, Gail Muller, and David Hinton for going above and beyond during Mom’s years there.

Visitation: Friday, November 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY, by her grandson Fr. Jon Tveit officiating.

Interment: St John’s Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations please be made in Ruth’s name to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.