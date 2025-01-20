Rosalie Miriam Piranio, 95

Longtime area resident Rosalie Miriam Piranio of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025. She was 95 years old.

Born in Goshen on February 19, 1925, she was the daughter of Clarence and Rosalie (Mann) Board.

Miriam, also lovingly called “Sis” or “Aunt Sis,” worked locally her whole life in the community providing service to others: at the old Oakland Theatre; as a clerk at the former Warwick Training School for Boys; as a teller at Warwick Savings Bank and the National Bank of Florida; and as an administrative assistant at Key Bank.

She was an honorary member of the Seward Seniors of Florida, NY, where she was treasurer for many years.

Miriam is survived by her daughters Rosemary Matthews of Warwick and Debra Niles and her husband Gene of Hawley, Pa.; granddaughters Toni Constantino of Warwick, and Jennifer Pecoraro and her husband John of Slate Hill, NY; and great-granddaughters Jillian and Juliana Pecoraro. She is also survived by her brother Stanley Board and his companion Marsha of West Valley, NY, and sisters-in-law Dolores Board of Milford, Conn., and Nancy Board of Monroe, NY. She also had many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Frank, her sister Mary Board, her brothers Wicks Board and Clarence Board Jr., and son-in-law Richard Matthews.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Miriam’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.