Ronald James Zawaski, 65

Ronald James Zawaski of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2024. He was 65 years old. Born in Suffern, NY, December 12, 1958, he was the son of Henry and Helen (nee Moran) Zawaski.

Ronald was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with family and golfing. He was a salesman for Jack Williams Tire Company.

Ronald leaves to grieve his wife of 26 years, Theresa (nee O’Neil); son Robert Bird of Watervliet, NY; daughter Kristen Bird-Lagud and her husband Ryan of Palmyra, Pa.; five grandchildren, James Robert, Kayleigh, and Lyla Lagud, and Olivia and Charlotte Bird; a brother; and two sisters.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ronald’s name to the Police Benevolent Association of the Town of Chester, 79 LaRue Road, Chester, NY 10918.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.