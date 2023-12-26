Ronald F. Majka, 79

The son of Joseph Majka and Pearl Kalesa Majka Malek, he was born on May 28, 1944, in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his daughters, Sharon and Debra Majka; granddaughters, Emily Majka, Jessica Hunter and Nichelle Hunter; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Pahucki, Arlene Houck and Vivian Gray; brother, Julius Malek; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Majka, second wife Paula Majka, and daughter, Rhonda Majka.

As per his wishes, a cremation burial will take place Tuesday, January 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.