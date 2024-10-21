Robert Kaczmar, 86

Robert “Bob” Kaczmar of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2024. He was 86. The son of the late John Kaczmar and Catherine Frankowska Kaczmar, he was born on December 27, 1937, in Goshen, NY.

Bob retired from Ford Motor Company after working as a forklift operator for 30 years. After retirement he spent his time enjoying watching all four of his grandchildren grow up. He never missed any of their school functions or sporting events.

Bob loved being around his family and extended family. He loved taking Sunday drives out to the black dirt while listening to polka music. Bob spent his last three years at Schervier Nursing Home where he found comfort and ease with his new caretakers that enjoyed his smile every day. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Beth Winship Kaczmar; daughter Donna Sanders and husband Gerard “Rod”; daughter Doreen MacWilliams; grandson Christopher Sanders and wife Justine; granddaughter Kelsey Sanders (Tom Logan); granddaughter Brittany MacWilliams (Evan Nicoletti); grandson Dean MacWilliams and wife Samantha; great-granddaughter Lilith; great-grandson Rowan; and one great-granddaughter on the way...Violet; sister Eleanor Quall and husband Houston; four sisters-in-law, Joy Kaczmar, Betty Jo Kaczmar, Cindy Kaczmar, and Betty Lou Kaczmar; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Dennis MacWilliams; four sisters, Anna Kirzow, Sophie Johnson, Stella Paul, and Helen Kaczmar; eight brothers, Leo, Frank, Henry, Stanley, Joseph, Stephen, John, and Daniel Kaczmar.

Visitation: Friday, October 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.