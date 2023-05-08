Robert H. Berger

Robert Henry Berger (aka pops, pop-pop), born Nov. 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Henry Otto Berger and Lillian Annunziata Sena, joined his beloved wife of 43 years (Barbara Ann Neary) on of Nov. 29, 2021.

Growing up on the waterfront of Freeport, he loved taking his home-made outrigger canoe to Jones Beach. This love of water naturally led him to join the Navy, eight months shy of his 18th birthday (like many of his generation) to fight in WW2, serving in the Pacific theater. After the War, he finished high school, used the GI bill to get an engineering degree while working summers as a lifeguard at Jones Beach. There he met, courted, and married Barbara Ann Neary in 1953. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and golf, “tolerated” my mom’s love of antique shopping where he was given endless refinishing projects, his favorite hobby. Their journey together led them to live in North Merrick, Syracuse, and Goshen NY.

He is survived by his son, Robert Steven Berger (Cathleen Shields); granddaughters, Caitlin Shields Berger, Meghan Berger Pocius and Kerry Elizabeth Berger; sister, Lilyan Misel, niece, Suzanne Misel; nephews, Richard Ennis and Stephen Misel; great grandsons Nathan Robert Pocius and Alexander Jacob Pocius; as well as many cousins, most notably Patricia Neary Ennis.

Memorial services and internment will take place at Arlington National Military Cemetery on June 22, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.