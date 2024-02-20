Robert E. Sherwin, 88, of Chester, entered into rest on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the Promenade in Middletown, NY.

Robert was born October 19, 1935, in Bronx, NY, the son of John and Alice (Harris) Sherwin. He was the widower of Barbara Sherwin.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran. He was employed by AT&T in Manhattan, NY.

His brothers and sisters included Beth Petracca, Gail Lee, and John Sherwin. He is survived by his four children, Bernadette Grandits (Greg), Anne Bergoine (Bob), Robert Sherwin (Suzy), and William Sherwin. His grandchildren included Matthew (Jessica), Corey (Allison), and Jessica (Justin). His great-grandchildren included Kinley, Ava, and Emma.

There will be no visitation. Burial with military honors will be in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).