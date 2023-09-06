Robert ‘Bob’ J. McHugh

Robert J. McHugh of Highland Mills passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 79 years old.

The son of Loretta (Hoert) and Joseph H. McHugh, he was born on May 10, 1944, in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Bob was a Police Officer for the NYPD. Early in his career he worked with the Tactical Patrol Force (TPF).

After 20 years with the NYPD, he retired from the 52 Precinct. Upon retirement, he worked at the Central Valley Golf Course as a bartender and he also worked security at OCCC at the Newburgh Campus.

Left to cherish Bob’s memory are his wife Kathleen (McCrystal), at home in Highland Mills; his sons: Rob McHugh of the Village of Woodbury and Brian “Brooks” McHugh of Manorville; his grandchildren Thomas and Kerry; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Sept. 7 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 8 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation www.t2t.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).