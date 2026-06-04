It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Robert A. Jensen, a loving father and husband. To his family and friends, Robert was known as Bob and “Taters”.

Robert passed to his eternal resting place on Feb. 21, 2026, in Port Orange, Fla. Robert was 92 years old, born Jan. 8, 1934, in Goshen, N.Y., to the late William Jensen and Selma Jensen (Stock).

Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After, he devoted a faithful career of 37 years to Orange and Rockland Utilities as a lineman and line chief. Robert was also a 50-plus year member of the Minisink Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Goshen, N.Y.

Robert enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife Barbara, family, and friends. As a man of faith, he was cherished for his devotion to anyone in need, deep continuous curiosity, and quiet kindness. Ever present was his unwavering dedication to his immediate and extended families. As a longtime member of The First Presbyterian Churches in Goshen, N.Y., and Port Orange Fla. Robert enjoyed his service to his church and the friends he made there.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Jensen (Dill); two sons, Scott Jensen of Greenville, N.Y.; Craig Jensen (Doris Eve) of Glenmont, N.Y.; and daughter Stephanie McGuire (Bob) of Suwanee, Ga.

Robert is also survived by his six grandchildren, Alexandra (Cristian) Ojeda, Drew Jensen, Taylor Jensen, Nicolette (Douglas) Cotter, Devin (Matthias) Gaige, Danika Jensen (Patrick Ryan) and four great-grandchildren Owen Gaige, Nathaniel Gaige, Quinn Cotter and Clara Cotter who will forever cherish their “Poppy.” He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his two brothers and two sisters-in-law, William Jensen (Shirley) and Walter Jensen (Geraldine) and brother-in-law Charles Bende.

Robert is survived by his sister Karen Bende.

A Veterans Cemetery burial will be held at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y., on June 17, 2026, at 1 p.m.

In his memory contributions can be made to the Minisink Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 99 North Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.