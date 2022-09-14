Rita Christine Sandstrom, “Chrissy,” age 74, of Goshen, NY entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Chrissy was born December 23, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of the late Rita Sandstrom Willis. She is predeceased by her brother Edward Sandstrom and brother-in-law Joseph Brogan.

Chrissy was a woman of faith. She had a great sense of humor, loved music and dancing and was an avid lover of animals.

She is survived by her sisters in Goshen, NY, Katherine Brogan, Barbara Bauer and her husband Michael, Goddaughter Tracy Chapman and family (husband Dave and children Hannah and Mara), Goddaughter Kate Bauer Pacelli and her husband Greg, Nephew Kevin Bauer and family (his wife Mary and children Bernadette and Callaghan) Nieces Tara Weglarz and family (her husband John and children Leo and Devon), Lauren Smith and family (her husband Ed and daughter Lilah) and many cousins and friends.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to www.hospiceoforangecounty.com or to The Goshen Humane Society

May she Rest In Peace in heaven.

