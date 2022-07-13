Richard Ryerson, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Venice, FL.

Rich was born November 17, 1939 in Goshen, NY to Elise (Viney)Stinard Ryerson and J. Leslie Ryerson.

Rich graduated from Goshen Central High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1964, stationed in Anchorage,Alaska. He graduated from the New York State Trooper Academy and was a New York State Trooper for several years.

On October 3, 1970 he married Lorraine Urbanski. He pursued his love of flying, purchasing a Beech 18 and started his own cargo business, “8th Air Cargo” based at Stewart Airport. When his schedule permitted, he flew captain in DC3 for a cargo company in Vermont. He always said that the happiest flying time in his career was in the DC3. He finished his career flying Captain for American Eagle Airlines.

In February of 2000, both Rich and Lorraine retired, sold all their worldly NY possessions, rented a U-Haul Truck and headed for Florida. They settled in Venice, FL, built a lovely home and enjoyed 22 years of retirement. During those 22 years Rich collected and refurbished many antique cars, taking first place in area car shows.

Rich was a lifetime member of the Association of Former New York State Troopers, Inc, American Legion NOVEL Post 159, Antique Automobile Club of America and Antique Automobile Club of Venice.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine of 51 years; brother, Robert Ryerson; nephews John (Andrea) Ryerson, Frederick (Cindy) Stinard, Mark (Qwen) Stinard, Greg (Kimberly) Stinard, Daniel (Toni) Ryerson, Jerald(Heather) Ryerson; Nieces, Sally Ryerson, Elizabeth (Larry) Reyes and Dorothy (Chris) Kishback.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St James Episcopal Church, 1 St James Place, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

For those wishing to make a donation please consider memorialcontributions to the following: Venice Tidwell Hospice House, 210 WexfordBoulevard, Venice, FL 34293 or St James Episcopal Church, 1 St James Place,Goshen, NY 10924

Cory Johnston Donovan Funeral Home 82 South Church St. Goshen, NY 10924(845) 294-6422