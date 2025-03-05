Richard R. Wimmer, 78

Richard R. Wimmer of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. He was 78.

The son of the late Walter Wimmer and Lillian Shaver Wimmer, he was born on July 17, 1946, in Bronx, NY.

He is survived by his daughters Laura (Paul), Evelyn (Henry), Anna (Wayne), Tammy, and Jamie (Mike); sons Jesse (Jackie), David (Andrea), and Anthony (Brittany); along with stepdaughters Sandra and Ginny; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Anthony (Roxanne); his friend and transportation driver, Chris Romaine; along with his caregiver/granddaughter, Brittany.

He was predeceased by his brother Walter, granddaughter Ashley Greene, great-grandson Abraham Greene, and his first wife and best friend, Ida.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 11 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.