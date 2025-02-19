Richard McCormick, 84, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2025. A life-long resident of Chester, NY, “Dick” will be fondly remembered by the many lives he touched.

Born in Goshen Hospital on June 30, 1940, he was the beloved son of Mary P. McCormick and brother of Anne (“Nancy”) McCormick Sosler and Dennis McCormick. He graduated from St. John’s High School in 1958, attended Villanova University, and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1962. Dick was a long-time member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1, and for over 40 years a member of 825 Operating Engineers as a crane operator. He was a devotee of the Roman Catholic Church and parishioner at St. Columba, in Chester.

Dick was a train enthusiast and collector of model trains and had a great interest in the Civil War and visited many battlefields. He hitchhiked back and forth from Indiana numerous times during his college days, worked the oil fields in Saudi Arabia, and enjoyed ice fishing. He also proudly walked in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Hibernians many times, and he supported a variety of charitable causes. Dick was a Yankees’ fan, but his number one sports’ passion was Notre Dame football.

Most of all, Dick was a man with a big heart. His door was always open, and he took great pleasure when friends and relatives stopped by for a visit, which they did often. While sometimes gruff and always opinionated, he was loyal, dedicated and giving to all those he cared for — from his mother and aunt, who he took care of, to his siblings, with whom he was very close, to his nephews, nieces and their children, who he always took an interest in and was proud of their various achievements, to the many people he met along the way in the long life he lived, and to his stray cat Kitty, who he was devoted to until the very end.

Dick will be lovingly remembered by his siblings and their spouses, Nancy and John Sosler, and Dennis and Brenda McCormick; his nieces and nephews (and spouses), Karen Sosler (John Henry), Stephen Sosler (Gabriela Escudero), Michael Sosler (Khristie Sosler), Susan McCormick Clary (John Clary), and Courtney McCormick Baroni (Michael Baroni); his grand nieces/nephews, Isa, Jack, Xiomi, Katie, Dylan, Tyler, Logan, Michael, and JP; and numerous other family members, friends, and acquaintances.

Dick is predeceased by his mother, Mary P. McCormick, and aunt, Ruth G. Prior.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 10 a.m., at St. Columba Church, 31 High Street, Chester, New York.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Anthony Community Hospital for their kindness and care of Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba Church, 31 High Street, Chester, New York 10918.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924 (donovanfunerals.com).