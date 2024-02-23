Richard J. Carroll, 88, of Slate Hill, NY, entered into rest on Monday, February 19, 2024, at home in Slate Hill.

Dick Carroll was born September 29, 1935; he was the son of Elizabeth Theresa (Clark) and Bernard John Carroll. Dick grew up in Middletown and graduated MHS in 1953. From 1955 to 1959 he was in the navy, boot camp and schools in Bainbridge Md., Norman, Okla., and Memphis Tenn. His first duty station was with VA 16 the Black Knights onboard the USS Lake Champaign (The Champ). He was a second-class aircraft engine mechanic. Upon discharge he went to work for the Orange County Telephone Company, GTE, CTC, and GTE where he worked for 36 years and retired as a cable splicing supervisor after holding many jobs in both craft and management.

Dick met Lucy at the Orange County Fair; it was love from the start. They dated for a year and were engaged for a year and then got married at St. Johns in Goshen on April 4, 1964. They had three children: Richard Jr., Theresa, and Michael. They lived in Middletown and spent there summers at Wolf Lake at their camp on Division Pond. They had many happy memories there with family and friends. Dick went through the chairs of Wolf Lake Club and was president for two terms.

Dick is survived by his wife Lucille; children Theresa and Michael and his wife Kathy; sister Agnes and her family; and a very special grandson Matthew. Dick was predeceased by his son Richard Carroll Jr. and brother-in-law Al Cavalari.

Dick was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church all his life. His parents were married there December 24, 1932. Dick was a life member of BPOE 1097. He was also a 64-year-plus member of the McQuoid Engine and Ladder Company. Let`s not forget The Slate Hill Pacers.

Funeral mass: Friday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.

Burial: St John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).