Richard J. Brola, 77 of Middletown, N.Y. and lifetime resident of the area has entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Goshen.

Richard was born Feb. 21, 1948, the son of the late Robert J. Brola Sr. and Augusta (Vandermeulen) Brola.

He is survived by one sister, Hazel Brandt of North Carolina and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by one sister, Lillian Arnott, two brothers Robert J. Brola Jr. and Ronald J Brola.

He retired from SUNY Orange as a maintenance worker.

Richard had a love of trains and could be found in years past photographing trains that once were a big part of transportation in this county. He would always share stories and educate you on the railways that used to flourish in the area.

He also would always attend the firemen’s parades in the county. His dad was a member of the Howells Fire Dept. in the 1960s. Richard always remembered those days and made the effort to support the firefighters by attending the parades.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Railway Historical Society or the Epilepsy Foundation.

Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 19 from 12-2 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen N.Y., with funeral services to celebrate his life at 1:30 p.m.

Interment was in Chester cemetery on Friday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.