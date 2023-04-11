Rev. Bernard P. Heter

Reverend Bernard P. Heter “Father Bernie” of Florida, NY, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was 77.

The son of the late Bernard P. Heter Sr. and Angela Pikul Heter, he was born on Nov. 6, 1945 in Goshen, NY.

Father Bernie first attended college at the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, where he graduated in May of 1966 with degrees in Philosophy, Psychology and Theology.

Father Heter was ordained on December 7, 1974 in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Manhattan. After his ordination he went on to serve as parochial vicar for Our Lady of Mercy in Port Chester, NY and Sacred Heart Church in Suffern. He then served as the parochial vicar, administrator and then Pastor of St. Thomas of Canterbury in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY for 28 years. In 2014 he was installed as Pastor of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY, his childhood Parish as well as the mission church of St. Stanislaus in Pine Island, NY.

Father Bernie was an avid botanist who had a love for orchids and who also had a fascination of astrology. He truly had a passion for cooking, especially with his heritage of Polish food and other cultural flavors and shared this love of cooking with his family and close friends. He embraced travel and family time with his K9 buddy “Duke” where he often commented that he was a “professional animal” and entertained him during every visit.

He is survived by his brother, Ronald J. Heter Sr. and his wife, Marie; niece, Stacy Patti and husband Joseph; nephew, Ronald J. Heter Jr.; and great niece, Emily Rose Jansen; along with numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Requiem Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, principal celebrant. The Reverend Monsignor William J. Belford, homilist.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

A special thank you goes out to the nursing staff in the ICU at Northern Westchester Hospital. The family is also eternally grateful to his long time friends, Margaret, Jean, Donna and Patty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921 or to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.