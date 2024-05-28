Regina Hartmann, 59, of Goshen, NY, entered into rest Sunday, May 26, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Maria (Mary) Englert and the late Stanley H. Englert, she was born on February 13, 1965, in Manhattan, NY.

Regina grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Msr. Scanlon High School. She was employed by Goshen Intermediate School, Goshen, NY, as a teachers aid. Regina loved spending time with her family and beloved pets (Bailey, and now Lulu, Charlie and her granddog Milo), and her many friends who were family to her too.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Hartmann, at home; daughter Kaitlyn Hartmann of Stamford, Conn.; son Matthew Hartmann of Albany, NY; her mother Mary Englert of Monroe, NY; sister Diane Vasti (Frank) of Goshen, NY; brother John Englert (Margaret) of Melbourne, Fl.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends who treasured her deeply.

In lieu of flowers Regina’s family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to The American Cancer Society and the Lustgarten Foundation, which is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 29, from 3 to 7 p.m.