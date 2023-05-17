Raymond Myruski, 94, of Boca Raton, Florida, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Boca Raton, Florida.

Raymond was born June 26, 1928 in Goshen, NY, the son of Gus and Wanda (Pickor) Myruski.

He owned and operated Myruski Farms, Inc. in Goshen with his sons, Ron and Greg. Farming was his passion. Ray was a Councilman for the Town of Goshen and he served on the town planning board for 17 years. He was a life member and former Vice President of the National Onion Association and along time member of the Orange County Vegetable Growers Association. In Florida he served as Vice President of the Boca Teeca Condo-Nine Association.

He is survived by his wife, Lois (Reynolds) Myruski, at home; his sons, Ronald Myruski and wife, Patricia, of New Hampton, NY, and Gregory Myruski and his wife, Chris, of Goshen, NY; stepson, Chester Williams, Jr. o fRock Hill, NY; three grandchildren, Kimberly Myruski MD and her husband David Schedler, Melissa Svec and her husband Steve and Andrew Myruski and his wife Shelley; five great grandchildren, Ashley, Brock and Paige Schedler, Dylan Svec and Harper Myruski; his brother, Clyde Myruski and his wife, Barbara, and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was predeceased by his parents, sister, Ceil Bertoni, and brother, Clarence Myruski.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. With the Funeral Service to Celebrate his life beginning at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.