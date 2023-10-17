Prudence ‘Prudy’ Cerra, 80

Prudence “Prudy” Cerra, a resident of Lords Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. She was 80 years old. The daughter of the late Pasqualina “Lena” (Scelso) and Girolamo “Jerry” Ingoglia, she was born on March 28, 1943, at Riverdale Hospital in Brooklyn, NY.

Prudence was a long-time resident of Chester, NY, where she raised her family before returning to Lords Valley, Pennsylvania, with her husband Carmine Cerra. She was a dedicated wife and mother who worked as a cashier for ShopRite for 30 years.

Survivors include her son Raymond Cerra of Lords Valley, Pennsylvania; her daughter Dawn Cerra-Kitt and her son-in-law Robert Kitt of Ocala, Florida; her son Anthony Cerra and his wife Michelle Cerra of Cornwall, NY; and her three grandchildren, Julia, Anthony, and Ava. She is additionally survived by her sister-in-law Theresa Cerra, her brother-in-law Johnny Paranello, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the dedicated team at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 200 3rd Street, Milford, PA 18337, 800-882-1117, karenannquinlanhospice.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.