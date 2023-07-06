Phyllis Dougherty of Liberty, NY, formerly of Florida and Middletown, NY, a retired legal secretary for the Michael Gurda Law Firm, Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, July 2, 2023. She was 103.

The daughter of the late Joseph Brunswick and Mary Maciag Brunswick, she was born on Oct. 13, 1919 in Florida, NY.

Phyllis graduated valedictorian of S.S. Seward Class of 1938 and later served as president of the alumni association. For many years she was a member of the Living Rosary Society at St. Joseph’s Church. Phyllis was also a member of the Wanaksink Lake Club where she enjoyed numerous summers with her husband, Ed, family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Dougherty and his partner, Kathy Murray of Falmouth, MA; grandchildren, Erin and Kelly Dougherty both of Rochester, NY; along with numerous, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Dougherty; brothers, George, Tony, Marty and Leo Brunswick and sisters, Rose O’Connor and Wanda Sarama and several nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921 or to the Florida Community Food Pantry, PO Box 94, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.