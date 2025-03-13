Peter Scalia, 74

Peter Scalia, a longtime resident of the Town of Hamptonburgh, passed away on March 12, 2025, at 74 years of age. The son of the late Angela and Liboria Scalia, he was born in Sicily in 1951.

Peter was a founder of Little Italy in Monroe, Middletown, and Goshen, NY, for over 50 years. He was the heart and soul of his store. His legacy lives in the memories and bellies of Orange County residents past, present, and future.

He lived his life with honesty, loyalty, and compassion. He always believed in people and the good they could do in this world if they had someone who believed in them.

His world was transformed with the births of his four beautiful grandchildren. To his grandchildren, Peter was more than a grandfather, he was a mentor, storyteller, and source of endless love. He took pride in watching them grow, always offering wisdom, encouragement, and the occasional joke to brighten their day.

To his family, friends, and many loved ones, his presence was a comforting constant, and his lessons will live on in their hearts forever. Though Peter is no longer with us, his legacy remains in the values he instilled, the love he shared, and the countless lives he touched. His family will forever cherish the memories of his kindness and strength, and the way he always showed up for those he loved without fail.

Peter is survived by his loving wife Katherine Scalia and their daughters Angela, Aurelia, and Alessandra. He was predeceased by his daughter Annalisa.

He is also survived by his sons-in-law Larry Molinelli and Nick Romeo; his four grandchildren, Vincent and Aria-Rose Molinelli, Peter Scalia, and Nicholas Romeo; his siblings Rosa Curaba of Chester, Anthony Scalia of Highland Mills, and Vito Scalia of Monroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, March 17, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral and Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Saint Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918.

The family has entrusted Peter’s care to the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center’s staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peters’ name to A Living Tribute: shop.alivingtribute.org/. Please feel free to extend a condolence or share a memory for the family.