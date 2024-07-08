Peter Otero, 76

Peter Otero, born on July 18, 1947, in New York City, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. A decorated veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Peter served his country with honor and dedication.

Peter was not only a hero in the military, but also a gifted artist. As a talented songwriter and guitarist, he performed passionately throughout his life, touching the hearts of many with his music. His creativity extended to the written word and he was a published poet, capturing life’s beauty and complexity in his verses. Beyond his songwriting, Peter had a deep love for muscle cars, classic movies, and most importantly, his family. He cherished moments playing with his grandchildren expressing a Peter Pan-like quality to them through his contagious love for life.

Peter is survived by his wife Nancy Keefe; his first spouse Carmen Otero; his siblings Irene Ogburn and George Otero; his children Jason (Emily) Otero, Kathy (Marvin) Otero-Holmes, and Julie Otero; his grandchildren Aolani (Mikel) Paulino-Downie, Sutton, Rhodes, Liam, and Callen; and his great-grandchild Jama (JD). He also leaves behind fond memories with his nieces, nephews, and bands he was a part of, including PegLeg Pete and the Pirates, Cold Sweat, Freddie’s Last Band, and Art Nouveau.

Those who knew Peter would describe him as a man with a huge heart, a love for laughter, and an unending passion for songwriting.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the organization Mutts with a Mission, in Peter’s memory. To make contributions in his memory please visit muttswithamission.networkforgodd.com and include Peter Otero in the remembrance field.

Peter Otero’s legacy of love, laughter, and artistic brilliance will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.