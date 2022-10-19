On Oct 7, 2022, Paul Samuel Nywening went home to be with his Savior after a tragic car accident.

All of us who knew him lost a big piece of our heart in a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and dear friend.

Paul worked early on in his career alongside his dad doing masonry. Paul later worked at Tetz for many many years and most recently at Tilcon.

We will be celebrating Paul’s life on Oct. 29 at Hudson Valley United Reformed Church in New Hampton.

There will be a visitation from 3- 4 p.m., followed by a short memorial service. Feel free to join the family downstairs in the church immediately afterward to continue celebrating a life well lived.

Paul will be sorely missed by all who knew him and we look forward to the day we see him again in glory!