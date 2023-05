A Celebration of Life in honor of Paul Martin Smith, who died Feb. 24, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 3 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

A visit with family and friends will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and the Celebration of Life event will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m.