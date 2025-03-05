Paul Develet, 85

Paul Develet of Goshen, NY, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, March 2, 2025. He was 85.

The son of the late Jean and Amelia Harriot Develet, he was born on June 22, 1939, in Queens, NY.

He is survived by cousins Carol Sgombick, John and Meg Sgombick, Marc Sgombick, Ann-Marie Sgombick as well as further extended family members.

Paul was a kind and gentle soul. He left us in awe with all of his knowledge. Playing Scrabble or Trivial Pursuit with him was never easy, but nonetheless fun. He was the only person we know who did the NY Times crossword puzzle in ink. Paul was an avid Bridge player and could play it better than anyone else.

Memories of sharing all of our important days and holidays with him will be forever in our hearts.

Visitation: Friday, March 7, 2025, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.