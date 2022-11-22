Patrick J. Thomas, age 63, of Chester, entered into rest Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Patrick was born June 15, 1959, in Washington, DC, and his early life was spent growing up in Bethesda Maryland.

He is the son of the late Vincent DePaul and the late Marie (Burnett) Thomas.

After meeting much success at playing football at Walter Johnson High School and receiving the award of all city, he went on to play at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Patrick had a lively and successful career for over 30 years in the industrial fastener industry. He was always surrounded by many lifelong friends.

Later, on April 9th 1988, he married Laura Schmidt after meeting on a blind date. They then relocated and started their lives in Chester, New York, where Patrick and Laura raised their three children and he became the head coach and president of the Chester youth football league. He also coached his daughter’s youth soccer team.

Pat’s passion and past time, as everyone knows, was keeping up with his beloved Redskins, as well as the entire football season, and playing golf on his off days and taking occasional naps with his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Laura “Schmidt” Thomas, Shawn “Erica” Thomas, Kelly “Josh Mendoza” Thomas, Kevin Thomas and his granddaughter Gianna Diane, as well as the family dogs Sadie and Bama. Pat is proudly survived by his four siblings Linda, Cindy, Vincent, and Ted. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Patrick was recently predeceased by Dr. Stanton Wesson, husband to Cindy.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 26 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Patrick’s name should be made to the American cancer society.

Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home Inc.