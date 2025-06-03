Patricia McCabe, a 54-year resident of Chester, passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 82.

The daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Hagan, she was born on July 2, 1942, in the Bronx.

Patricia worked as a banker at the Berkshire Bank in Goshen, NY, and was a member of St. Columba R.C. Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, George McCabe; their children, George McCabe (Erika McCabe) and Suzanne Dischinger (Eric Dischinger); and their grandchildren, Brennan McCabe, Deklan McCabe, and Lauren Dischinger. She is also survived by her niece, Samantha Hagan, and her brother, Frank Hagan ( Nancy Hagan).

Patricia was an exemplary wife, mother, grandmother, and human being. She embodied the best qualities of life: unconditional love, strength, kindness, and an unending generosity toward her family, friends, and pets. She, most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren: Lauren, Brennan, and Deklan. She loved attending their sporting or school events. Patricia especially enjoyed baking for them. Her Christmas cookies were always a highlight of celebrating the holiday. As Patricia’s health declined, she expressed the following statement to her family: “I want you all to be happy, and I will always be in your heart.”

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High Street, Chester.

Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 5 Bradhurst Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532.

The family entrusted Patricia’s care to the Flynn family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center’s staff.

Please feel free to extend your condolences or share a memory with the family.