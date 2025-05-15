PATRICIA E. HAND

Patricia “Patty” E. Hand, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on May 10, at the age of 61.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Blooming Grove, Patty graduated from Washingtonville High School in 1982. She dedicated 34 years of service as a clerk with the United States Postal Service, spending most of her career at the Highland Mills Post Office.

Patty was a devoted member of her community. She was deeply involved in the CYO basketball program at Saint Mary’s and was a proud member of the Highland Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Her passions included camping in Lancaster, PA, crocheting, and baking—especially her beloved, world-famous crumb cake.

Above all, Patty was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She is survived by her husband: John P. Hand Jr.; her sons: John P. Hand III (Sara) and Kenneth Hand (Bryce); and her cherished grandsons: Cody and Henry.

Patty is also survived by her mother: Patrica A. Mohr; her brothers and sisters: Frank Mohr (Carry), Mary Declerk (Kevin), Brian Mohr (Ellen), and Christopher Mohr (Patricia); as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 16 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope. Inurnment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Mountainville at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Patty’s name may be made to the Highland Mills Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 316, Highland Mills, NY 10930 or to The Highland Mills Fire Company, 455 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com