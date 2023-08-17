Patricia Ann Smyrychynski of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 4, 2023, after a long illness. She was 58 years old.

Born in Westwood, N.J., Aug. 23, 1964, she was the daughter of the James and Patricia (DeVarennes) Smyrychynski.

Patty worked for Crystal Run Healthcare in Monroe, N.Y., as a radiology scheduler.

Patty was a breast cancer survivor and lived her life enjoying the things she loved always with a smile and saying, “Life is Good.”

She was a huge Mets fan. She loved Bruce Springsteen. And she was a loyal fan of Dale Jarrett #88, watching all of the NASCAR races. She also loved Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer since she was a young child.

Patty was predeceased by her father; mother, just a month prior and her sister one year ago. She is survived by several cousins.

Visitation and funeral services were held Aug. 19 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. Interment followed in Germonds Cemetery, 39 Germonds Road, New City, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patty’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741-6704.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.