Nicholas William Van Hage, 69, of Goshen, entered into rest on Monday, August 5, 2024, at home in Goshen.

Nicholas was born on October 11, 1954, in Middletown, NY, to the late Nicholas Vincent and Margaretha Frederika (Turksma) Van Hage. He was a lifelong resident of Goshen, NY, having grown up on the family dairy farm and later living in a home he built himself on the farm on Maple Ave.

Nicholas was deeply committed to his Christian faith and was active in many local church groups in Orange County. Eager to serve others, he gave selflessly of his time and talents to help anyone in need. His joyful spirit lifted others, and he brought encouragement to all those around him. A friend to all animals, he leaves behind too many pets to list. Most of all, he is remembered as a proud and loving father and grandfather.

Nicholas spent his 40-year career in the telecommunications industry, most recently employed by Frontier Communications in Orange County, NY, as an electrician and in facility maintenance and repairs before retiring in late 2022.

He is survived by his children Nicholas, Matthew and wife Monika, Peter and wife Jennifer, and Elisabeth, whom he shared with his former wife Phyllis Van Hage; grandchildren Isabelle, Matthew, Markus, Alex, and Marissa; and his brother William Van Hage and wife Shari. He was also a stepfather to Bryson Cooper and Brianna (Cooper) D’Ambrosio.

Visitation: Sunday, August 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicholas’ name to the Orange County Humane Society.