Nancy Louise Mason, 79

Nancy Louise (Gott) Mason, 79, of Goshen entered into rest on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital of Suffern, NY.

Nancy was born September 22, 1945, in Goshen, NY. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Wadsworth and Dorothy Agnes (Smith) Gott.

Nancy was a resident of Goshen as well as a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Before retiring she was employed by Glen Arden, Goshen, NY, as a home health aide.

She is survived by her sister Sandra Meckley of Boone, North Carolina; nephew Kent Meckley of De Land, Florida; and niece Andrea Meckley Kutyana of Asheville, North Carolina.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924 (donovanfunerals.com).