Mildred Mary Dzierzek, of Goshen, NY entered into rest on June 6, 2022. She was 78.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta Kuehn Cacheiro, she was born on February 17, 1944 in Queens, NY.

Mildred was a retired Registered Nurse from Westchester Medical Center, a career she truly loved.

She is survived by her husband James Dzierzek, Sr.; son Timothy Dzierzek and his wife Kate; daughter Debra Moore and her husband Tim; daughter Susanna Schwall and her husband Russ; son James Dzierzek; her cherished grandchildren Owen and Collin Moore, Trever, Conner and Emma Schwall; and brothers Richard and Joseph Cacheiro.

Cremation will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

