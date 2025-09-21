Michelle Ferebee of Florida, N.Y., a lifelong resident of the area, entered-into rest on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at home. She was 55.

The daughter of Richard Ferebee Sr. and Victoria Calori Ferebee, she was born on March 27, 1970 in Middletown, N.Y.

Michelle was a cashier for ShopRite in Florida, N.Y. She was a member of the S.S. Seward Class of 1989 and was a graduate of Orange County Community College with an associate’s degree.

She is survived by her loving parents, Richard and Victoria Ferebee; brother, Richard Ferebee Jr. (Barbara) of Shelton, Wash.; niece and nephew, Victoria Wood (Austin) of Hoodsport, Wash.; and Richard of Shelton, Wash.; along with several aunts and uncles.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. A cremation will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.