Michael Vincent Marino, 83, of Hamptonburgh, NY, entered into rest Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence of Newburgh, NY.

Michael (Mike, Mikey, Mickey) was born October 14, 1940, in New York, NY. He is the son of the late Giorgio and the late Caterina (Renda) Marino. He married Mildred Marino on September 27, 1969, and shortly thereafter moved to their lifelong family home in Campbell Hall, NY, a home Michael proudly built with his own two hands over the course of many years.

Michael grew up in Harlem, NY, and also lived some early years of his childhood in Sicily, Italy. He graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School of Queens, NY, in 1959, and in his 20s began his professional career as an owner of a small printing company, Cavalier Printing, located in the heart of Manhattan. He soon leveraged his love of lithography to become a printing foreman in Orange County for the next 15 years. In the mid-80s he moved away from the pressroom and became a highly valued technical advisor for DuPont, providing specialty consulting for the printing industry across the entire United States. For all who knew Michael he put his heart into every endeavor, whether as a printing problem solver, a tomato grower, or as his family’s personal Italian chef.

He is predeceased by his parents Giorgio and Caterina, his daughter Catherine, and nephew Angelo. He is survived by his wife Mildred (Banham) Marino; his children George (wife Jeannie Mandell) and Vanessa Wheeler (husband Byron); his grandchildren Andrew, Alexander (Alex), Benjamin (Ben), and Isabelle (Izzy); his sister Rose Briguglio; niece Josephine Briguglio; nephew George Briguglio (wife Denise); great nieces Alexis and Christina; niece Catherine Dillon (husband Chris); great nieces and nephews Joshua, Trina, Taylor, Ava and Caidan; and many cousins, friends, and family members in America, Sicily, and England.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, December 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Hamptonburgh Cemetery.