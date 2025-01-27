Michael Marsh, 82

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Marsh, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who departed this life on January 13, 2025, in Sugar Land, Texas. Michael was born on November 7, 1942, in Goshen, NY, to Thomas Charles Marsh and Evelyn Tucker. He was 82 years old at the time of his passing.

Michael’s life was one of dedication and love. After graduating from Goshen Central School in 1962, he devoted over 31 years to his work at Orange and Rockland Utilities, where he was known for his safety consciousness and generosity. His soft-spoken nature and loyalty made him a cherished friend to many, and he was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

On August 20, 1978, Michael married the love of his life, Alice Haight Marsh, in their hometown of Goshen. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Michael was a devoted father to his two sons, Daniel Michael Marsh and the late Andrew James Marsh, as well as his step-son, Daryl Frederick Longworth. His family was the center of his universe, and he took immense pride in his grandchildren Andrew Jonathan Marsh, Sarah Elizabeth Taylor and Angela Lynn Olsen, along with his great-grandchildren Christopher Helt, Cameron James Marsh, Lilah Elizabeth Marsh, Jackson Everett Taylor, and Hunter Andrew Taylor. He also cherished his nieces Karen Marsh, Susan Eller Kamp, and Bonnie McCoy.

Michael was a man of varied interests and passions. He found joy in the great outdoors, whether it was riding his motorcycle, heading out on boats, fishing, or playing golf. He had a love for sports, particularly baseball, NASCAR, and NFL football, often cheering on his favorite teams. He enjoyed indulging in New York-style pizza and was known for his calm demeanor and unwavering loyalty to his friends and family.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Thomas Marsh, his sister Mildred Degraw, his cherished son Andrew, and his stepson William Bedford Longworth Jr. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and unwavering support that will remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

Mass: Saturday, February 1 at 9:45 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Church, Goshen, NY.

Burial: Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, honoring Michael’s spirit of generosity and compassion for others.

Michael Marsh was a remarkable man whose life touched many. He will be profoundly missed, but his loving spirit will continue to inspire everyone who had the privilege to know him.