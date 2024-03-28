Michael John Donovan, 75

Michael John Donovan of Goshen passed away at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Michael was born in Syracuse on January 7, 1949, the son of Michael Donovan and Alice (Hughes) Donovan. He was the oldest of nine children. He married Brynne McGarry in 1973 and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Michael grew up in Washington Heights, New York City, where he excelled in track and field. In his youth he travelled the United States. He worked for Metro North Railroad and retired a doorman on the Upper East Side Manhattan.

He is survived by his beloved wife Brynne, his son Erik, his daughter Eileen (Shawn Gloster), his daughter Kate (James Prosser), and son Michael (Juanita Reyes). He is also survived by his grandchildren Kevin and Nicole Desjardins; William, Michelle, and Brian Prosser; Michael and Emilia Donovan; and bonus grandchildren Shawn Gloster and Devin Lawrence. He is survived by his siblings Onnie, Kathleen, Mark, Peter, and James; sister-in law Carole; and a large extended family including many nieces and nephews with whom he was very close.

Special thanks to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, especially Grace, Elizabeth, Lara, Christina, and Jasmine.

Visitation: Saturday, March 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc 82 South Church Street Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550.