Michael J. Teatum Jr., born in New York to Irish immigrant parents, passed away at age 95 in Goshen, N.Y., surrounded by his family. Raised during the Great Depression, he began working young and later served nine years in the U.S. Army Reserves, in the 302nd Military Governance Unit, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant.

Michael built a successful career with Brooklyn Union Gas Company, rising to the position of Director of Area Development and spearheading the Cinderella Project to revitalize New York City neighborhoods. An avid golfer and community supporter, he helped establish a scholarship golf tournament for New York City students.

He earned a B.A. and an M.A. from Wagner College and occasionally taught in the New York City public schools. Michael retired in 1988 and lived in Staten Island, Yulan, and finally Goshen.

Predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by his son, Evan, and his partner, Adrienne Cassenelli, along with her children, Brien and Jessica; his son, Marc, and his wife, Lisa Jacobowitz; his grandchildren, Michael and Athena, and her wife, Sky; and his dedicated companion, Claudia.

The family entrusted Michael’s care to the Flynn family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center.

Visitation took place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Burial followed at 11:45 a.m. at Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan.