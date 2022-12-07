Menso “Mike” Bakker of Florida, NY, a retired Mechanic for Orange & Rockland Utilities, entered into rest on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was 74.

The son of the late Arend Bakker and Sien Bulthuis Bakker, he was born on September 3, 1948 in Middletown, NY.

Mike was a US Navy Veteran and a Past Chief of the Pocatello Fire Department. He was a life member of the O.C. Volunteer Firemen’s Association; Life member of the O.C. Volunteer Fire Police Association; Member of the O.C. Fire Chief’s Association; Battalion 6 Past Chief’s Association; Member of the Florida Fire Department where he served as an Auxiliary Officer, Safety Officer and driver; member of the Florida American Legion Post 1250; member and Commander of the PLAV Post #16; and member of St. Joseph Church and its Holy Name Society.

He is survived by his daughters, Shannon and Kristen; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister, Dena Pangretitsch and husband Herb; 3 brothers, Arend Bakker (Jackie), Robert Bakker (Nikki) and Kenneth Bakker (Krista); several nieces and nephews; former wife, Donna Bakker; along with good friends, John Greenhill and Gary Dimke.

He was predeceased by his daughter Melissa Bakker and son, Zachary Bakker.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Legion services will be held 2:30 p.m. followed by firematic services, 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with military honors at O.C. Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood. The family is planning a blood drive in his memory. Please check his obituary on the funeral home’s website for updates regarding the date and time of this event.

The family would like to thank Doctor Malik, Maria, Melissa and Shannon from St. Anthony’s Hospital ICU for the extraordinary care they gave to Mike over the last few days.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

