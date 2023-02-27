Melissanne Arpaia Piper (Roberts) of Chester, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at home. Her family and friends lovingly called her by her given name, Melissa.

Melissa was born on March 8, 1980 in Rochester, NY to parents Allen and Brenda Roberts. She is predeceased by her beloved father, Allen J. Roberts, and her cherished son Martin K. Oprencak. Melissa is survived by her husband, NYPD Captain Michael Piper, daughters Alexis Katrina Oprencak and Gianna Josephine Gorton. She also leaves behind her mother Brenda (Williams) Roberts, father- and mother-in-law Jerry and Lynda Piper, sister Jennifer (Kenneth) Comstock, brother Geoff Roberts, and nephews Christopher and James Comstock. Melissa was loved by her extended family near and far, who remember her outgoing personality, humor, grit, and determination.

Melissa grew up in Greenfield Center, graduating from Saratoga Springs High School where she was a cheerleader, indoor track athlete, and BOCES student who studied Nursing. Those who knew her in her school days might remember her joy of having fun without reservation... maybe a little too much that time she went joyriding before having a driver’s license (actually, twice).

Following the example of her strong paternal matriarch, Frances (Arpey) Mersky, Melissa made the best of life in every situation, at times on a challenging path. As a young mother, she prioritized finishing high school while learning how to care for an infant. She went on to build her family while always pushing ahead with higher education. Her determination to succeed no matter what propelled her to do great things in life, which her daughters will always have as an example to follow. Through all of life’s ups and downs, she kept true to her own set of values and things that she felt were important.

She was a dedicated medical professional with a lifelong passion for learning, having earned her Nurse Practitioner degree from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, New York last year. She made many friends in the field of nursing from her early career as a patient care advocate and LPN, riding the ambulance in Saratoga Springs before furthering her career as a BSN, travel nurse, and Professor of Nursing while completing her NP degree in adult health. She was especially proud of her time spent learning in the cardiology field with Dr. R. Scott Morris in Albany.

Melissa had a variety of hobbies and passions most of which were fueled by enjoying time and experiences with family. She had a miraculous way of reinventing herself, boldly trying new things and learning along the way. There were times when she took up hunting and homesteading, and other times when she was more into spa days, hair, and makeup.

Melissa was an excellent cook, and loved making pasta and sauce the way her Grandmother did. Her daughters Alexis and Gianna remember that Melissa would give anything to help others, was beautiful and worked hard to provide for her family. Melissa gave the best gifts at Christmas, not because of the name brands she loved, but because of how thoughtful and useful they were to their recipients. She was the life of every party or gathering she attended, with a magnetic and charming attitude towards life and living it.

Melissa’s favorite movie character was Joan Crawford’s “Mommy Dearest,” and perhaps she loved that dramatic flair in her life at times, too.

Melissa and Michael had been spending time recently focused on some home decor projects, which she was proud to show her family. Their recent cross country vacation was an adventure she shared in breathtaking pictures with family and friends. Melissa and Michael loved eating out at restaurants and ordering several appetizers instead of entrees as their way of “having it all”. She was just starting to enjoy setting up her medical office and seeing the patients she was treating, finally putting the culmination of her education to its best purpose. Melissa told her family how good it felt to be helping people in need, and dreamt of opening a primary care practice in the future.

We will miss her laughter, grandiosity, social flare, dreams, charisma, and energy. Her life was like a patchwork quilt, varied and colorful, sometimes needing mending, but always held together with love. Our wish as a family is that if you knew Melissa in any of her chapters in life, that you remember her fondly with a smile.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunnif Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Bethesda Episcopal Church, 26 Washington St., Saratoga Springs, to be celebrated by Reverend Charles Wallace and a family friend Reverend Thomas Pettigrew. A private burial will take place at a future date and location.

Flowers and plants are welcomed by the family.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.