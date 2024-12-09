Maureen Quinn, 71

Maureen Patricia Quinn of the town of Wallkill, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, after a long illness. Maureen was born the third of four children to Thomas E. and Catherine F. Quinn, on March 27, 1953, in Queens, NY.

She received her grammar school education at St. Pascal’s in Queens, and St. John’s in Goshen, NY; in 1971 she graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen.

Maureen served with the Village of Goshen Police Department for some 30 years, primarily as a dispatcher, until her retirement in 2008. She was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist, Roman Catholic Church, in Goshen, from 1961 until her death.

Maureen was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Catherine Quinn, and her elder sister Regina Decker. She is survived by her eldest sister Kathleen Quinn of Middletown, NY; her brother Thomas Quinn of Goshen; her nieces Christine O’Connor of Oviedo, Fl., and Maureen Black of Pearl River, NY; and by her grandnieces, Erin, Catherine, and Madelyn O’Connor, all of Oviedo.

Funeral services will be conducted through Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen.

Visitation: Friday, December 13, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen, with burial immediately thereafter in St. John’s Cemetery in Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.