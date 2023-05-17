Mary Rose Murray, 97, of Goshen, New York, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Drumlish, Longford, Ireland to the late James and Ann Marie Rogers. She was the oldest of eight children, four brothers and three sisters, who all predeceased her.

Mary Rose married John Murray on Nov. 14, 1953 and had nine children. John (1999) predeceased her as did her two sons, Kevin Murray (1957) and Patrick Murray (2019); two grandchildren, Kristen Murray (2003) and Sean Coyle (2014). She is survived by her children, Ann Veneziano of Washingtonville, New York; Mary Murray of Georgetown, Massachusetts; James Murray of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Kathleen Payne of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Michael Murray (Marie) of Haverstraw, New York; Eileen Coyle of Goshen, New York and Timothy Murray (Patricia) of Stony Point, New York; 24 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Although Mary’s greatest passions in life were her Catholic Faith and Family, she enjoyed being a nurse, gardening, puzzles and reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

A Mass to Celebrate her life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.

The burial will follow at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in Bronx, New York.