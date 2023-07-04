Mary M. Slawinski, a longtime Chester, NY resident and a retired Dental Assistant, died on June 24, 2023, at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, N.Y.

She was 96 years of age.

The daughter of the late William and Ellen Caron, she was born in New York City in 1927.

Mary was an active member of the Chester Gold Age Club.

She loved weekly bingo, reading, and time with her family.

Mary was the widow of Anthony Slawinski.

She is survived by her daughter, Toni Bracconeri and her husband, Edward, of Pomona, NY; her three grandsons, Douglas Piller, Gregg Piller, and his wife, Jennifer, and Ryan Bracconeri; and her great-grandson, Ethan Piller, also survive her.

Mary was pre-deceased by her two daughters, Eileen Slawinski and Maureen Seidenberg.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on July 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918.

Private interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s name to the American Diabetes Association, please visit www.diabetes.org.