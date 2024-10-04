Mary Josephine Bakke, 82

Mary Josephine Bakke (Russell) of Washingtonville, NY, (formerly of Ronkonkoma, NY) passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 3, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center. She was 82.

Mary was born on June 2, 1942, in Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of Mary Sheehan and Joseph Russell.

Mary loved spending time with her family, shopping and traveling all over with her husband John. She had a very active life filled with great friends. Her husband John was her closest friend. They enjoyed doing everything together including watching football games and baseball games, and watching their grandchildren play multiple sports. They loved to travel to Florida, New Hampshire, and all over the East Coast. They also enjoyed dining out together.

She leaves behind her devoted husband, John Bakke, and her four children John Bakke of Warwick, Eileen Astorino and her husband Ben of Warwick, Jean Gassaway and her husband Evan of Warwick, and Jennifer Darvid and her husband Scott of Chester, NY; seven grandchildren, Gabriella Ruyack and her husband Joseph of Simpsonville, SC, Victoria Astorino and her fiancé Anthony De Filipino of Hackensack, NJ, Joseph Astorino of Warwick, Olivia Astorino and her fiancé Jake D’ Ercole of Warwick, Isabella Astorino of Warwick, William Gassaway of Warwick, and John Bakke of Warwick. She was awaiting the arrival of her great-grandson and was very excited to become a great-grandmother calling herself “G-Ma.” She is also survived by her beloved niece Eileen and nephew Michael, and many great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many cherished friends.

Mary was pre-deceased by her precious daughter Linda Mary, her dear sister Joan Craven, her loving parents Joseph and Mary Russell, and niece Susan Craven.

Visitation: Monday, October 7, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephens Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road

Interment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.