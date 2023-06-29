Mary Jane DeFreece, 73, of Middletown, NY entered into rest on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Mary Jane was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Newburgh, NY, the daughter of Kenneth and Margaretta Baisley. She was a Nursing Assistant at Valley View Nursing Care in Goshen, NY, and a bus monitor for the Goshen School District. She would always make you laugh. She looked at the bright side of things, she would always say, “This to will pass.” Mary Jane was loved by all. She was always there for us.

She is survived by her two sons, Leonard W.DeFreece and Marlyn DeFreece; her daughter, Anastasia Baisley; sister, SusanTucker, two brothers, Samuel Baisley and wife, Deniese and Gary Baisley and wife, Melanie; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

The Funeral Service to Celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY.

Burial will follow in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, New York. To leave an online condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.