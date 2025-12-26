Mary H. Dawson, 98, of Warwick, N.Y. passed away Dec. 23, 2025.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Francis and Mary Fales, Mary worked for Century 21 in Goshen, N.Y. as a sales agent prior to retirement.

Beloved mother of William F. Dawson Jr., Teresa Doyle, Patricia Certo, Pegeen Michaels, and Danny Dawson. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband William F. Dawson, Sr. and sons Timothy, Joseph and Thomas Dawson, as well as grandson Michael Conklin.

Funeral mass, Monday Dec. 29, 2025 at 1 p.m. at St Stephen’s Church, 75 Sandfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Final Disposition is private.