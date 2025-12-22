On Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, Mary Anne Rosanoff (Macken) was called home.

Throughout her life she was selfless. From her volunteer work at animal shelters to her careers in the medical field and emergency services, she dedicated her life to helping others. All who knew Mare, as she was affectionately known by those close to her, never missed a moment to find the good in life. Even while taking care of her late husband Warren, she remained positive as did he, for he was her strength as well.

Mary Anne is predeceased by her parents Joan and John, her brothers Michael, James, and Jackie, her husband Warren, and her ex-husband John Coleman. She is survived by her brother Kevin, her son Christopher, her stepsons Steven and Michael, and her grandchildren Lucas, Rebecca, Matias, Thomas, and Nico.